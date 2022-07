The Autograph Session is back at the Madeira Wine Rally. The big moment will take place next Tuesday, August 2nd at Madeira Casino.

The teams will be available for contact with enthusiasts from 21:30 to 23:00, but the entertainment starts earlier, at 20:00. Fans will have the possibility to be with the competition cars, collect autographs and take pictures with their favorite drivers.

From Diário Notícias

