Government spend 1.2 million on luxury cars while 80,000 live in poverty

The ADN party considers, in a note sent to newsrooms, “unacceptable for the Regional Government to spend 1.2 million euros to renew and increase the car fleet”, namely on the purchase of 30 light vehicles and contracting rental services for 19 cars.

Miguel Pita, the party’s candidate for the Regional Elections, criticizes the issue, highlighting the fact that the PSP, in the Region, does not have “vehicles in conditions to carry out patrols or respond to incidents”, in addition to pointing out that hospitals or firefighters “do not have enough ambulances to help victims or transport patients” but they spend on cars “so that government officials can travel in luxury vehicles at the expense of all Madeirans and those on Porto Santo”.

“We have 80 thousand people in a situation of poverty, our young people have precarious jobs or are forced to emigrate. Those who get married and want to start a family, the vast majority, only have one child and/or are unable to pay their housing loan and most elderly people have pensions so low that it doesn’t even allow them to buy all the medicines they need to survive, but the important thing for our governments is to spend our tax money on cars so they can strut around everywhere”, he denounces .

“I remind you that the Regional Government has a car fleet made up of 377 vehicles, 66 of which are less than 4 years old, but the composition of the executive only has 11 members, so I think it is easy to do the math and reach the conclusion that the Regional Government having almost 4 hundred vehicles is very poorly spent money. It is because of situations like this that it is vital for the Madeirans and Porto-Santenses that the ADN is able to elect on the 24th of September, so that this shame must come to an end, because more spending on perks for politicians cannot be tolerated when the people urgently need other, much more important things”, emphasises Miguel Pita.

The party points out that “it was born to revolutionise the way of doing politics, with a single focus, which is improving the well-being of citizens”, therefore considering “anti-patriotic interests, lobbies and corruption.

“This ADN is the future and we have managed to prove this by presenting solutions for the Region that guarantee savings in the budget that, consequently, allow the relocation of funds to other really important things, in order to improve the living conditions of all Madeirans and Porto-Santenses”, adds the candidate.

“One of the biggest problems is that ‘Albuquerque’ doesn’t want members of the Government to drive around in a “jalopy”, but these 1.2 million euros now spent on the car fleet, plus a million in useless expenses here and millions there they will be able to build housing at market prices for those who are unable to support real estate speculation or public homes for the elderly”, he concludes.

From Jornal Madeira

