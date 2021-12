Madeira registered today 246 new cases of covid-19, a new daily high.

There are 1,226 active cases in the Region, of which 49 are imported cases and 1177 are of local transmission.

According to the daily report of the Regional Health Directorate, led by Herberto Jesus, there are currently 34 hospitalized people, 5 of which are in Intensive Care.

