Between the 13th and 24th of March this year, from 8:40 am to 5:00 pm, Ponta do Sol City Council will proceed with the cleaning of the escarpment overlooking Estrada dos Anjos, to dismantle the rocky blocks, in order to restore the best conditions for safety for locals and visitors.

Residents and agricultural landowners will have restricted access to the properties under the guidance of municipal technicians who will monitor the operations.

