The individual protection masks are already being packaged and will be placed on each copy of this Thursday’s Jornal Madeira.

As has been announced since Sunday, the print edition of your newspaper of tomorrow comes with an envelope that has an individual protection mask inside. It is a contribution of the newspaper, in partnership with other entities, to help citizens in the time of pandemic that we live.

The initiative of JM and 88.8 JMFM radio deserved the prompt association of the Fundação Marítimo Centenário, as well as the support of the companies, TAP Air Cargo, Pages & Squares, Servinasa and Agráfica.

Thus, all subscribers to the Journal can count on a mask with the print edition of tomorrow, Thursday. The same will happen in the sales points that are open at this time and where readers usually purchase their copy of the newspaper, namely supermarkets, grocery stores and tobacconists. But it will not be for sale on our premises.

When purchasing tomorrow’s edition, readers will have their individual protection mask, which has been increasingly recommended by several regional, national and international officials as a piece of complementary defence equipment for each and all of us.

With this initiative, the newspaper joins a movement that will have a regional and national expression with the massive distribution of masks. It is recalled that this Monday the President of the Regional Government guaranteed that thousands of masks will be offered to the population, at the rate of two per household, in an operation that also involves CTT.