Regional Government studies “feasibility and conditions” to implement electronic money in Madeira

After DIÁRIO announced that the Regional Secretariat for the Economy hired the services of the firm ‘Rebelo de Sousa & Advogados Associados’ for the “implementation by the Autonomous Region of Madeira of electronic money”, the office of the presidency of the Regional Government of Madeira issued a statement noting that the Madeiran executive “commissioned, last week, a study on the feasibility and conditions that would be necessary for the Autonomous Region of Madeira to be able to implement a comparable convertible payment system”.

The Regional Government intends with the said study “to determine potential legal responses to understand the process of using technological solutions within the scope of ‘fintech’ [financial technology] in order to place the Region at the technological forefront at this level”, reads the note sent to the media.

From Diário Notícias

