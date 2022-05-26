Losing Our (small bit of) Paradise.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Losing Our (small bit of) Paradise.
24th May 2022

As many others who visited this beautiful island and have decided to call it home, and have likewise made a substantial investment in property, it really irritates me to see this paradise losing ground to the respect-less attitude of the telephone companies who just plant their poles, boxes and coils of cable wherever they feel it is most comfortable for them!

Two years ago my wife and I returned home to find that MEO had planted such an eyesore smack in front of our house thus ruining our pristine vista of canyons, hills and ocean and also those of 4 other properties. I of-course complained and asked why they could not have just placed their ugly infrastructure behind our homes as there are no homes behind us (but alas, to no avail). A year later NOS decides to double-up this environmental nightmare with their own set of 6 cables, so now we have 12 strings of black spaghetti plus diverse odds and ends sprawling about!

It is generally known that, purchasing a home is the most costly and important investment that most people embark-on and now, as we’ve been told via the media: properties on Madeira have increased on an average of over 20 plus percent this last year alone. As this is the case, I decided to have our property valued to verify that it was properly and fully-insured. I was informed that it had indeed increased in value, but as the view was compromised by all the poles and cables and such, that the property’s value has also unfortunately been compromised considerably, due to the deteriorated/ obstructed view!

MEO and NOS apparently have carte blanche and impunity to install anything they wish at any local without taking any regard to those who will be deprived of their views, and have to live with the consequences of their unsympathetic and malaise installations. It has been heart breaking for us and surely others to have our/ their bit of paradise defaced/ ruined by this outdated technology.

In urban areas, cables are the solution, but placed underground! Today other countries with the advent of 5G and 5G cordless routers are going in that direction (I use cordless 5G in my summer home in Denmark and have no problems whatsoever; this nonsense of hanging cables all about is no-longer necessary. To MEO & NOS; Get in the game, and save our island paradise!

Thank you, and I invite all to share their opinions regarding this issue.

Clive Morrell, Calheta

It has to be one of my hates on the island, and I’m sure for many others.  A few more photos from friends.

Previous ArticlePortugal warning for Brits as holidaymakers urged to keep boarding passes
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Surprised, with fewer and fewer folk using landlines. And now with Madeira getting 5G (maybe!) they will be even less necessary. And then presumably you will have a whole new set of lovely towers for the 5G……..

    Reply

  2. Had the same, asked why they didn’t use same pole, they said they used to but now can’t. Expected more posts the more companies emerge. They also put up a pole even though we have underground in the pavement. They said it’s for some of the older already built houses, it’s easier/cheaper to put wires to having to channel underground to their property.

    Reply

  3. I am a HUGE hater of wires. This should be regulated by some local authority. It is not OK to place these eyesore monstrosities where ever they want.

    Reply

      1. Base Rock ground & Valley Contours is their reason not to …. plus expense of so doing. Cheers Tobi, great Munchies!

        Reply

  4. Yep, did it to us in Gaula, over x3 years ago…ruined our B&B view….just for x1 house special deal to change to NOS cable…wouldn’t use MEO Pole behind us..local “MP” couldn’t help … too much company money, carte blanche….became spaghetti junction….that and fighting other ILLEGAL buildings works (stopped x3 apartment blocks being built on agricultural land next to us) caused us to sell & return to Wales … after x15 years Spoiled our business, contributions to local economy tax etc. Gave up bad for health, Madeira had changed too much….and it will only get worse. Such a shame. Corruption. Greed.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: