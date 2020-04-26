Today Madeira did not register new cases of infected with covid-19, a situation that happens for the second consecutive day, maintaining the number of 86 cases of infection.

Testing at Nursing homes.

After tests on covid-19 carried out in two homes, namely the Adventist Home and the Lar de Câmara de Lobos, whose results were all negative, the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, announced this afternoon that there is a forecast “to test the this week ”, starting this Monday, six more spaces, namely the Lar de Nossa Senhora da Piedade (Porto Santo), Lar Vale Formoso (Funchal), Lar de Santa Isabel (Monte), Lar de Nossa Senhora do Bom Caminho (Machico), Lar da Bela Vista (Funchal) and Lar de Santa Teresinha (Canhas).

“All of these homes have already been subject to temperature control and an epidemiological survey and are currently testing the covid-19. During this period – during the next week – it is expected to test around 729 people and that is how we will continue ”, guaranteed the government official.

From Diário Notícias