AUTHORITIES CONFIRM DEATH OF POLISH TOURIST AT ANJOS WATERFALL

The National Maritime Authority confirmed this afternoon that “a 34-year-old man, of Polish nationality, died following an accidental fall, from a height of about 30 meters, in Cascata dos Anjos, in the municipality of Ponta do Sol”. It was the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal that took care of the occurrence.

In a statement, the Commander of the National Maritime Authority and captain of the Port of Funchal, Rui Teixeira, advances that an alert was received, at 11:00 am, through the PSP, with elements of the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal. Members of the Ribeira Brava Volunteer Firefighters, PSP and Civil Protection also traveled to the site.

The victim’s body was recovered with the support of the Ribeira Brava Volunteer Firefighters, and death was declared on the spot by the West Zone Health Officer. The Public Prosecutor’s Office was contacted and the body was then transported to a hospital, where it is located in the Legal and Forensic Medicine office in Funchal.

As it was possible to find out, the victim, a 34-year-old Polish man, was with a group of friends when he suffered an accidental fall while walking next to Cascata dos Anjos.

From Jornal Madeira

