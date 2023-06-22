School ship ‘Sagres’ arrives at the port of Funchal

The training ship ‘Sagres’ has just arrived at the port of Funchal, on a technical stopover on its way from Colombia, where it will represent Portugal in the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Navy in that South American country.

The ‘Sagres’ left on the morning of the 18th of June, from the Lisbon Naval Base, to start the journey that will last until the end of September, as the Navy informed last Sunday.

In Funchal, in addition to the ‘special cargo’ on board, anyone interested can visit the ship tomorrow and Saturday.

It leaves on the 25th to participate in the Magalhães/Elcano regatta, part of The Tall Ships Races 2023, between Lisbon and Cádiz, Spain, and in the nautical festivals of Sines and Setúbal, organized by APORVELA.

According to the Navy, the planning for the trip includes the port of Funchal, in Madeira, the port of Cartagena das Indias, in Colombia, the ports of Praia da Vitória and Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, and in Sines and Setúbal.

The ‘Sagres’ is commanded by Frigate Captain Mário Fonte Domingues, and is expected to sail for 73 days, equivalent to around 1,752 hours of navigation.

From Diário Notícias

