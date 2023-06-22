“There were fewer and fewer campers” in Porto Santo

The old campsite in Porto Santo is being transformed into an urban park and the possibility of visiting the island with a tent on your back has been ruled out, as there are no certified areas for this purpose in forest areas, as is the case in Madeira.

On a visit to Ilha Dourada, the regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change visited the progress of the contract, which should be completed by the end of July, and addressed the issue of the impossibility of camping, especially at this time of São João, in that the island will receive the visit of approximately 20 thousand people.

“This question will have to be put to the Chamber. Anyway, I have the perception that there were less and less campers, so much so that the Government understood that this land, very well located in the center of the city, because it was almost of no use at all – campers rarely show up here – another use was given, this one to serve the population on a daily basis, because it will have leisure spaces, sports spaces and a support bar for those who come to use the park”, indicated Susana Prada.

According to the minister, this “was an area that had almost no use” and the Regional Government “did not abdicate” this offer, reinforcing that “the campsite does not need to be in a space as noble as this one is”.

“The use that we are going to give to this space will bring many more visitors than campers, so together with the Council a space for camping will be arranged”, he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

