STONES THAT ‘STAIN’ PORTO SANTO SAND ARE THE RESULT OF STORM ÓSCAR

Some areas of Porto Santo beach are ‘stained’ by stones, a scenario that Susana Prada says is the result of the storm Óscar that affected the Region at the beginning of the month.

“The beach at the beginning of the year was magnificent, but storm Óscar came and the swell, as it was from the south, meant that the energy of the waves came to fetch the sand from the beach”, clarified the Secretary for the Environment, on the sidelines of the visit to the works for the new urban park in Porto Santo.

By way of explanation, the official refers that “the beach of Porto Santo is a dynamic system that, when the weather is north, the sea brings the sand from the submerged part to the beach and, when it is south, the ripple goes to the beach and transports the sand from the beach to the submerged area”, he reinforced, stressing that this is a normal scenario on the island.

