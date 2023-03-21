‘Full house’ at the port of Funchal motivates ‘Lobo Marinho’ to go to Caniçal

The Port of Funchal is, this Tuesday, with a ‘full house’, which led to the departure of the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’ to the Port of Caniçal.

According to the administrator of the Sousa group, Duarte Rodrigues, this situation, which usually happens on a day reserved for the crew to rest, was at the request of APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira as a way of freeing up space for a cruise ship could dock at the place usually reserved for ‘Lobo Marinho’.

The Azamara Pursuit is berthed in the space designated for ‘Lobo Marinho’, which arrived at around 8 am from La Palma, according to information available on the APRAM website. Departure is scheduled for 5 pm, bound for Lisbon.

According to Duarte Rodrigues, ‘Lobo Marinho’ still returns to Porto do Funchal today.

The ship left for the Port of Caniçal at 7 am.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...