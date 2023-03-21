More than 10,000 people arrived in Funchal aboard four cruise ships

A total of 10,049 people, including 8,858 passengers, arrived in Funchal aboard four cruise ships that are moored in the Madeiran port. As the Diario had already reported, the presence of these ships forced the ‘Lobo Marinho’, which is now on its weekly day off, to spend the day in the port of Caniçal.

The ‘AIDAsol’ arrived at dawn from Las Palmas, for a stopover of 37 hours. On board, it has 2,009 passengers and 604 crew, departing tomorrow at 6 pm for Fuerteventura, the next port of call on the 12-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Madeira.

The ‘Azura’ arrived from Lanzarote, with 2,454 passengers and 1,125 crew. She stays in Madeira for 12 hours and leaves at 6 pm, bound for Las Palmas. This 27-night cruise started on March 10th in Tenerife, visiting other Canary Islands, Madeira, Cadiz, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Sardinia, several Greek islands and Malta.

The ‘Azamara Pursuit’ was the third ship to arrive at the port of Funchal, coming from the island of La Palma, with 681 passengers and 393 crew on board. Stay for 10 hours in Madeira, sailing at 5 pm to Lisbon, within the scope of the itinerary called “16 Portuguese nights” which began in Rio de Janeiro, on the 7th of March, covering Búzios, Salvador da Baía, Mindelo, Tenerife, La Palma, now Funchal and then Lisbon, where the cruise ends Thursday.

Finally, the ‘Norwegian Sun’ also arrived from Lisbon this morning, with 1,857 passengers and 926 crew. She makes a 33-hour stopover in Madeira, staying overnight and departing at 4 pm tomorrow, bound for the island of La Palma.

From Diário Notícias

