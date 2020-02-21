The archipelago of Madeira is under yellow warning due to the forecast of showers that are sometimes strong and accompanied by thunderstorms, the Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) reported, according to the latest update at 10:20 am.

This warning, the first to be issued in 2020 in Madeira for precipitation, is valid between 10 am on Friday and 3 am on Saturday.

It should be noted that already on the morning of this Friday, there is a record with yellow warning parameter (14.3 mm / 1h) in Ponta São Jorge, municipality of Santana, in the north of Madeira.

I have not heard any thunder yet, but the visibility is pretty poor his side of the island in Caniço de Baixo, but all flights have managed to land, and I can only see the BA Gatwick flight which Diverted to Porto Santo earlier, so I expect they will try again soon to get to Madeira.

Photo from my balcony.