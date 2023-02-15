“MARELLA EXPLORER” MAKES AN EARLY STOPOVER AND BRINGS 2,721 PEOPLE ON BOARD

The public company Portos da Madeira informs that the ship “Marella Explorer” arrived today at the port of Funchal, where it docked at around 2 pm, for a 31-hour stopover.

The ship, which usually arrives every Thursday, comes from Tenerife and has 1,955 passengers and 766 crew on board. The cruise departs tomorrow at 9 pm for the island of Lanzarote.

The ship is on a seven-day cruise to the Canary Islands and Madeira, starting in Las Palmas on February 13th and ending on the 20th of this month, also in the capital of Gran Canaria.

At the beginning of the afternoon, the “Mein Schiff 4” also departed, which arrived yesterday morning and stayed in Madeira for 32 hours. She is now on her way to La Palma with 2,555 passengers and 905 crew.

From Jornal Madeira

