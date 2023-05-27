Fisherman disappeared in the sea of ​​São Jorge

A man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, has been missing since shortly after 8 pm this Saturday in the sea of ​​São Jorge, on the north coast of Madeira.

The alert was given at 20:27 to the Civil Protection of Madeira, which alerted the means that traveled to the place, presumably between Ponta de São Jorge and Fajã Pequena, where the man would be fishing with another individual.

It was this person that gave the alert, realizing that they had been surprised by the swell.

Crew from SANAS Madeira, the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Maritime Police were immediately sent to the site, but given the lateness of the hour (coinciding with sunset), they could do little more than take care of the incident.

According to the Captain of the Port of Funchal, Rui Manuel Teixeira, the intention is to resume the searches at the crack of dawn, which should happen around 7:00 am on Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

