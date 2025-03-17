Rough seas in the North have already required intervention from authorities (with video)

In the video we can see the fury of the waves, entering the natural pools of Porto Moniz

The images that we are receiving of the state of the sea on the north coast of Madeira are impressive. The strong sea agitation has already forced several interventions on the coastline, especially in the Porto Moniz area, in the swimming pools and in the sheltered port.

Despite the restrictions, many curious people have been going to the closed area in search of the best photo. However, as the critical period approaches, the authorities have not been making things easy. The Maritime Police and SANAS are keeping a constant watch on the area, JM has learned.