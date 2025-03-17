Accident on the expressway causes mega-traffic jam

Another great start to the week with hardly anyone moving and all smaller roads clogged.

An accident, the consequences of which we have not yet been able to determine for those involved, is seriously affecting traffic this Monday morning, March 17th.

At this moment, the biggest consequence of this occurrence is a traffic jam that already extends for more than 5 km in the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction, since the accident occurred near the entrance to the Pinheiro Grande tunnel, shortly after 7:30 am.

At the moment, there is congestion beyond the Ponte dos Reis Magos, already in Mãe de Deus, not to mention all the other entrances and exits in the worst area in terms of morning traffic jams, with heavy traffic alone. With an accident, the delay will be longer.

In the remaining areas of the Via Rápida or the access roads to the centre of Funchal, there are no major traffic jams, with the exception of the entrance from Via Rápida 2 (coming from Estreito/Jardim da Serra) to the main road, at the roundabout that connects to the centre of Câmara de Lobos.

Expect wet roads and lots of wind on the road.

