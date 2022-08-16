Praia dos Reis Magos is again banned for bathing

Praia dos Reis Magos, in Caniço, is once again prohibited for bathing.

According to what could be ascertained, the ban is related to pollution in sea water, which was once again affected by discharges made by the WWTP in Caniço.

Contacted by Diário Notícias , SANAS – Madeira Association for Socorro no Mar informed that it had received an order to raise the red flag by the Santa Cruz municipality.

Some bathers are outraged by this situation that is repeated “year after year, without anyone doing anything”, considering that it is something “inhumane and a real attack on the environment”.

From Diário Notícias

Same old story just different shit I guess… Nothing gets done from this useless Câmara in Santa Cruz…

