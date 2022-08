It’s like winter today this side, cloud, cold breeze, and spots of rain on and off.

Last night on the East it rained all night, very unusual for this time of year, although we do get a little rain through the summer from time to time.

The sun is trying to come out this side, but definitely not that warm as it should be this time of year.

Did anyone else have rain, and how is the weather on the island where you are living or staying.

Some photos from yesterday evening as the rain was coming.

