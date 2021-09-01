It is the first time that the tournament takes place in Portugal and representatives from 22 countries will be present. In October, Porto Santo is the world capital of video and underwater photography. One of the biggest reasons: its waters have “unique visibility in the world”.

The World Championship of Underwater Photography and Video, which takes place in Porto Santo in October, counts with the participation of 130 athletes from 22 countries, and involves the realization of 700 dives, announced the Government of Madeira.

Read more, and see photos and video, but you will need to translate page.

Read more here