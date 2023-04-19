FLOWER FESTIVAL COSTS 940,000 EUROS AND GUARANTEES THE BEST HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The Flower Festival represents, this year, an investment of 940 thousand euros, and Madeira will have a hotel occupation of 94% for the event, announced the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture. This is the best hotel occupancy of the last five years, and in 2022 this was around 86%.

Flower fitness, a new, more artistic support for the Wall of Hope and a theater play are among the novelties in this year’s edition of the Flower Festival. This event is being presented in the bucolic setting of the Quinta das Flores Museum garden, by the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture.

The cost of a ticket to watch on the stands operated by the groups is 30 euros, including a hat.

The Flower Festival runs from April 27th to May 21st.

From Jornal Madeira

Remember that after this year the main parade will take place on the first Sunday in May from 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...