SWITZERLAND TOOK ‘ROCK ICON-LEGENDS’ TO FUNCHAL’S SKY

The third Saturday of the Festival do Atlântico once again filled the bay of Funchal with residents and tourists, especially Praça do Povo.

It was Switzerland that had the responsibility of lighting up the sky of the Madeiran capital under the theme: ‘Icons-legends of rock’. This was yet another day of fireworks that pleased most of those who went down to the city to see the initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, which has already become a strong tourist attraction this month of June.

It should be noted that these three countries, Mexico, France and Switzerland are in the running for the ‘Atlantic Trophy’, awarded by a jury, as well as the ‘Madeira Trophy. So Tua’, chosen by the public. Voting can be done using raffles placed at the La Vie shopping center and at the Tourist Information Office of the Regional Directorate of Tourism, on Avenida Arriaga, as well as on the night of the shows, at the Cais do Funchal.

Next Saturday, it’s up to Portugal, through Macedo’ s Pirotecnia, to close the Atlantic Festival, with the theme: ‘Rituals’.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...