Lions Clube do Funchal promotes its 32nd Bread Fair

The Lions Clube do Funchal is promoting its 32nd Bread Fair, which will take place between the 23rd and 25th of June, at Praça do Povo, as part of the Festival do Atlântico.

“Over the years, this Fair has aimed to raise funds for granting scholarships to university students from RAM from needy families, thus helping our young people to continue their studies. In the year 2022/23 we supported 15 students”.

The fair will open on the 23rd of June, at 5 pm, extending through the 24th and 25th. On these two days it opens in the morning, selling homemade bread and cakes made by the club’s “companions and friends”. In addition, throughout the event, sandwiches and drinks will be sold in an ECM trailer.

