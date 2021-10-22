Covid ‘attacks’ the Madeira SAD squad

The women’s team of Madeira Handball SAD, players, technical team and manager, is in isolation until the 30th of October.

The DIÁRIO report found that everything happened after detecting several positive cases of Covid 19 in some handball players, after the dispute of the double journey held last weekend in the North of mainland Portugal, matches against Colégio de Gaia e Leça. Because of this situation, the next double journey to take place in Funchal on the 30th and 31st of October, having as opponents Juventude de Lis and SIR 1º de Maio/João de Barros should be played on another date. clubs involved, including CS Madeira and the Federation to agree on this postponement.

From Diário Notícias

