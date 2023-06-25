Forest Police identify suspect of setting fire in Ribeira Brava

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) reported that the Forestry Police identified a suspect of setting fire in the area of ​​Presentation and Pico Cedro, in Ribeira Brava.

According to the entity’s statement, the male suspect, aged between 60 and 70 years “was on the road that connects Encumeada to Paul da Serra and which is currently closed.

The IFCN adds that the Judiciary Police were called to the scene and the suspect was handed over to the police authorities.

The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, through the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, warns that “it is necessary to adopt cautious conduct in the use of forest space, avoiding risky behavior that could endanger people and heritage that is of all of us,” the statement read.

From Diário Notícias

