No meeting but “Mr. Prime Minister is welcome”

Miguel Albuquerque does not expect any decision of substance for the resolution of dossiers that are pending in the Republic, and that he complains so much, but he applauds the visit of the deputies of the socialist group in São Bento to Madeira, referring to the initiative of the PS to carry out the parliamentary days on Madeiran soil.

The president of the Regional Government also confirmed that he will not meet with António Costa precisely because Costa is in the Region as secretary general of the Socialists to chair the party initiative: “Ao Lado dos Portugueses: A Just and Solidarity Growth”, Region Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

The political event, which starts tonight, and Albuquerque considered it “important that Socialist Party deputies come to Madeira to learn about the reality”.

“There is no problem, and the prime minister is always welcome”, he said on the sidelines a little while ago on his visit to the livestock expo taking place this weekend in the parish of Ponta Delgada.

While António Costa will be “on a party mission”, meeting with his deputies, Miguel Albuquerque will be with his Azorean counterpart, José Manuel Bolieiro, tomorrow to discuss the revision of the regional finance law.

From Diário Notícias

