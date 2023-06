TUI Munich has just landed and a TUI flight from Hannover landed about 20 minutes ago.

I think these are the first flights to land today, but I haven’t been keeping track, and the airport app is really playing up today.

Many flights had already cancelled before leaving, and other diverted.

Not a good day for the Airport, and although the wind is better tomorrow, it will be a very busy day trying to get everyone to and from the island, on what is already one of the busiest days of the week.

