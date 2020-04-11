Pedro Ramos announced this afternoon that the authorities will receive more training next week. “The world cannot stop and on the 14th we continue with the training plan for the PSP and the military,” said the minister.

The Public Security Police will receive specific training on April 14 at the facilities of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in a plan that aims to provide the authorities with greater competence in protecting and fighting Covid-19.

Two days later, the military will also receive similar training, this time in the garrison regiment no. 3 (RG3). These training courses follow the contingency plan presented by the Secretary of Health and Civil Protection.

From Jornal Madeira