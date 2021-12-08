65 new cases of covid and 100 recovered

This is from yesterday which I have just noticed that it didn’t post.

December 7, 2021, there are 65 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 14453 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), there are eight imported cases and 57 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are also 100 more recovered cases to be reported today, so the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) now counts 13,555 recovered Covid-19 cases.

Today there is one death to report, so the region accounts, to date, a total of 117 deaths associated with Covid-19.

The epidemiological situation of Covid-19, it should be noted that there are 781 active cases in the Region, of which 37 are imported cases and 744 are of local transmission.

