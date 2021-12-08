Vaccination certificate and test do not prevent the search for the ‘Christmas Market’

The traditional ‘Mercadinho de Natal’, on Funchal’s Central Avenue, is now officially open. In the early hours of the morning there is a lot of curiosity and there is already some demand from Madeirans and tourists who, in the vast majority, agree with the measures issued by the health authority, namely the presentation of the vaccination certificate and the test that is to be required upon entry.

Expectations are high, says Dorita Mendonça, since “people are curious to access the space”.

“I think that this limitation of presenting the certificate or test will not be a barrier for people to come to the market”, said the regional director for Tourism.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...