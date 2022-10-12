‘IONA’ rises early in the port of Funchal

This morning, around 6:00 am, the giant of the seas ‘IONA’, which was launched in the middle of a pandemic by P&O Cruises, arrived.

With a capacity for 7,000 people (5,200 passengers and 1,800 crew), the ship has 2,614 cabins, including 811 with interior views, 174 with sea views, 1,366 with outside balconies, 120 deluxe, 95 mini-suites, 24 suites, 22 cabins. individuals and two family members. And among the added value for so many people, there are 33 restaurants and bars, 6 theaters and social spaces and five swimming pools.

Newly built just over two years ago (October 9, 2020), but only making its first voyage in August 2021, the ‘IONA’ was one of several ships that saw its entry into activity with the advent of the pandemic. of covid-19.

It has, among other novelties in the cruise business, it is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), having been designed not to emit gases such as sulfur dioxide and soot particles.

The ship came from Southampton and will head to Tenerife, in the Canaries, at 4:30 pm. However, its 344.5 meters long and 42 meters wide are moored at Pontinha, thus standing out as the only cruise ship in the Port of Funchal this Wednesday, keeping company in the early hours of the ferry ‘Lobo Marinho’, which leaves at 8:00 am towards Porto Santo.

