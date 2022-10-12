Price of passes without increase next year

111 new buses by end of the year.

The regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, said that for next year the prices of public transport passes will not change.

“It will be the fifth consecutive year without an increase in public transport”, he confirmed.

In the presentation of the ‘Test-drive HF’ campaign, Alejandro Gonçalves, chairman of the board of directors of Horários do Funchal (HF), also revealed that by the end of the year, the public transport route will have another 111 new buses.

From Diário Notícias

