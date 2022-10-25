Man destroys La Vie Funchal’s windows with a hammer

Menu

PUB

CASES OF THE DAY

Man destroys La

*Video images below have been edited and blurred in order to protect the identity of the people involved.

The Diário received, this morning, a video that is being widely shared on social networks, of a man who was angry and breaking the windows of the doors of the La Vie Funchal shopping center.

According to some testimonies, the man allegedly was dissatisfied because a book about the life of Vladimir Putin is for sale in one of the mall’s bookstores and, in his opinion, “they cannot be advertising someone who murders and is killing millions of people.” Ukrainians”.

Like this: Like Loading...