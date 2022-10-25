Partial solar eclipse visible in Portugal weather permitting

A partial eclipse of the Sun will be visible this Tuesday, weather permitting, in Portugal, other European countries, Africa and Asia.

In Portugal, the phenomenon can be observed between 12:00 and 13:00, according to the astro visibility calendar published on the Lisbon Astronomical Observatory website.

Space and astronomy news portal Space.com reports that the eclipse could be visible from most of Europe, northeast Africa and much of western and central Asia.

In order for the phenomenon to be observed in all its fullness, it is necessary that it does not rain and/or the sky is not overcast. In Portugal, the weather forecasts from the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera for today point to partially overcast skies and/or showers.

Tuesday’s solar eclipse is the last of 2022 and is partial because only part of the Sun is obscured by the Moon, cutting off a fraction of the light.

In order to have a total or partial eclipse of the Sun, it is necessary that the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned, with the Moon in the middle.

As a general rule, there are two solar eclipses per year.

In order for a solar eclipse to be safely observed, one should not look directly at the Sun, but look, for example, in the absence of sunscreens, at its image projected on a card, through a hole, or in the shade of trees.

From Diário Notícias

