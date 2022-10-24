A call for all artists in Madeira

Manifesto – Islands 2023 – SOLIDARITY

The Whale – a symbol of peace, tranquillity and freedom, is a creature that is always in harmony with the borderless waters of the ocean. Hence, the masterpiece of Marcos Milewski that is “swimming” right in the center of Funchal has been chosen to be the symbol of our next Islands 2023 exhibition.

The world’s ocean of peace and tranquillity, suddenly turned into wild waters in the beginning of 2022. War right in the center of Europe… Have we lost our bearings?

Year 2022 will be remembered by devastation, horror, and pain. A year that has touched the whole world, and paralyzed part of the international team of our Art Center Caravel, in which Ukrainians and Russians have worked together for years. Also, it was the only year when we didn’t organize our annual Islands exhibition.

After long thinking, our team has realized that we are obliged to organize an Islands exhibition for 2023. We need to stand together, stronger than ever! That is why, we are inviting our dear artists to join the Islands 2023 under the theme SOLIDARITY.

The grand opening of the Islands exhibition will be on 24th of February 2023, deliberately chosen to commemorate the day that marks one year since the Russian attack on Ukraine. The day that shook the whole world. The day that we cannot forget, but we can learn from.

This year, art will be our only weapon!

Today, we would like to announce our call to all artists working in Madeira. The number of each artist´s submitted works is not limited, but all will undergo a selection process undertaken by our art curators. The deadline for submitting applications is 10th December 2022. Please email us images of your submissions or call into the gallery and speak with us in person.

SOLIDARITY – Because only united we can be the change.

💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛

