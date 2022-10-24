A happy Diwali to all our friends.

Thanks to Ushi who sent me these photos on how they celebrate here in Madeira with Family.

Diwali is a Hindu religious festival of lights and is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. The festival usually lasts five days, or six in some regions of India.

In the lead-up to Deepavali, celebrants prepare by cleaning, renovating, and decorating their homes and workplaces with diyas (oil lamps) and rangolis (colorful art circle patterns). During Diwali, people wear their finest clothes, illuminate the interior and exterior of their homes with diyas and rangoli, perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth,[a] light fireworks, and partake in family feasts, where mithai (sweets) and gifts.

