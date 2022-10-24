“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus….

I have some money to spend on donations also for this charity, which I have supported from the beginning. I will get the food to them before Christmas, as this is a time when donations dry up a little, and to make sure they have food to see them into the New Year. Anyone wanting to send a donation can do directly to me, where I will buy food. Or to the charity direct where you can find details on the Friends of Four Patinhas Facebook page.

Friends of Four Patinhas would like to Thank each and every student and teacher in the Sao Vicente school system that participated in a pet food drive to celebrate the Day of the Animals…… on behalf of all the homeless, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs we advocate for, all of which have no words, we thank you for your generosity.

Somehow, even a simple “thank you” seems inadequate to express our heartfelt appreciation…… Meows and Barks to you all!

Gerald James Harmyk

From Madeira with Love

