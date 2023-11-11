Civil Protection confirms rescue of Czech tourist in Fanal

A long and complicated rescue.

The Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, through the Integrated Communications Center of the Regional Relief Operations Command (CROS), confirmed early in the evening the rescue of a tourist of Czech nationality, after receiving an alert at around 11.30am to help a “male citizen, 39 years old, victim of a fall from a height of approximately 50 meters, in the area of ​​Lombo Torto – Fanal, municipality of Porto Moniz”.

In a note released shortly before 6:30 p.m., Civil Protection states that “the air force was immediately activated and traveled to the area with the rescuers and the Winch Operator and proceeded to recover the aforementioned citizen. The Voluntary Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were also activated and mobilized to the location”, he adds.

“Upon arrival at the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, he was assisted by the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP) team who transported him to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, he explains, ensuring that “the mission was carried out successfully, using aerial means as a recovery device, successfully rescuing the twenty-first citizen since the beginning of the year. Another highly efficient and effective operation”, rejoices the regional Civil Protection.

From Diário Notícias

