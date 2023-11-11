PORT OF FUNCHAL: TWO STOPOVERS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY WERE CANCELED

A new period of Port strikes is approaching, scheduled for next week. The president of APRAM made it clear that supplies of goods to the Region are guaranteed.

The president of the board of directors of APRAM – Portos da Madeira, Paula Cabaço, said this afternoon – on the sidelines of the visit on board the ‘MSC Grandiosa’, which made its inaugural stop in Funchal – that there is a new period of Port strikes scheduled for next week. A situation that caused two stopovers to be cancelled.

“We already have damage, because two stopovers that were scheduled for Tuesday have already been cancelled. If the strike is lifted, we will still try, together with the shipowners, to recover them, but it is always, for us, very dramatic to lose stopovers”, she maintained.

This week, as he highlighted, there was a meeting with the pilots’ union and the port authorities in order to raise awareness that “at this time, taking into account the political situation in the country, it is not possible to continue with negotiations”.

The call remained for the suspension of the strike until the political conditions are met for the resumption of negotiations.

“It is a situation that we have been following a lot and that we view with great fear, obviously”, he said, clarifying that in terms of supplies of goods to the Region, nothing is compromised.

