THE MISS QUEEN MADEIRA GALA IS HELD TODAY

The Miss Queen Madeira gala takes place today, taking place in the gardens of the Centro Cívico de São Martinho.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 pm, culminating in a moment of solidarity in favor of APPDA-Madeira, the social solidarity institution that will be supported.

“The Parish Council of São Martinho, is our institutional partner in the event that elects the representative of Madeira who then competes, at national level, in the Miss Queen Portugal Gala, with the winner of the latter, starting this year , the title Miss Universe. In the event’s program, in addition to the parade of the 14 finalists, we will also have the presence of the prestigious violinist Joana Quintal, and also of the Dance Academy, Artemotion”, says the organization in a statement addressed to the newsrooms.

