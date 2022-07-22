One flight diverted this morning

Two planes, one from TAP and the other from easyJet, are ‘circling’ in the airspace of Madeira, unable to land due to the strong wind that is felt at the Airport.

The TAP flight (TP1711), coming from Porto, tried to approach the runway, but soon diverted. The aircraft was diverted to Porto Santo.

The other easyJet plane, flight EJU67BU, from Porto, also cannot land.

Another easyJet flight is on its way from Lisbon, scheduled to land at 08:42.

Both Easyjet flights eventually landed.

The huge bank of cloud out to the East seems to be normal at this time of year, and can hang around for days if not weeks, giving bad weather of the very far east of the island both north and south.

