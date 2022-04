The Public Security Police were called this morning to identify two cyclists who were circulating on the fast lane, in the Campanário area.

From what Diario Notícias was able to find out, the two tourists were cycling towards Ribeira Brava – Campanário, when the PSP was called to intervene. The agents signaled the cyclists’ and accompanied them to the nearest exit.

The two foreigners would eventually be identified by the police.

Like this: Like Loading...