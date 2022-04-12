Blue Air will start operating in Madeira

The Romanian low cost airline, Blue Air, will, on 16 April, start operating in Madeira and Porto.

“We welcome the arrival of Blue Air to two more ANA/VINCI airports. Porto and Madeira, two of the most consolidated tourist regions in Portugal, have been increasingly attracting and diversifying their outbound markets, as is the case now with Blue Air, which bets on a regular operation throughout the summer. This operation is the result of a joint effort between ANA Aeroportos de Portugal – VINCI Airports and regional and national tourist entities to rebuild their economy and tourism”, said Francisco Pita, Chief Commercial Officer of ANA Aeroportos de Portugal.

In Madeira, the company will start a weekly operation, during the summer, thus constituting a new airline with regular connections to Romania, since, in the summer of 2021, there was a first connection with this country, through a charter operation. .

For Madeira airport, Blue Air is a new airline and a new regular destination.

In Porto, Blue Air starts weekly operations, as of June 21, with two weekly flights, on a Boeing B737-800 or B737-8 MAX. Traffic between Porto and Romania has grown by approximately 10 % per year and the demand for the first flights indicates a growing demand that we hope will be a great success.

“These new connections to Porto and Madeira, which now substantially reduce connection times, are important for tourism, with Portugal asserting itself as a quality tourist destination and Bucharest a European capital gaining visibility, with the Romania is also an important market in the family and friends travel segment and could provide new business opportunities, especially in the northern region”, says a press release.

