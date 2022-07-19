SANAS WARNS: “A PHOTOGRAPH IS NOT WORTH EVERYTHING… MUCH LESS YOUR LIFE!”

In a note released this morning on social media, SANAS Madeira warned all those who take risks by accessing dangerous places just to capture a photographic record in the Region, defending that “a photograph is not worth everything”.

“Prevention has been one of the most reinforced aspects year after year and tragedy after tragedy but neither with the news nor with the daily effort of lifeguards if it is possible to stop certain behaviors.

Think before making future memories, at most they become a number that we want and we fight every day to reduce”, says the publication, reiterating that “a photograph is not worth everything… much less your life!”

From Jornal Madeira

