Accident on VR1 involved four vehicles and caused four injuries, including a baby

Four injuries, including a six-month-old baby, were the result of the spectacular accident involving four vehicles, which took place on the afternoon of this Tuesday, July 19, on the expressway under the runway of Madeira Airport, towards Caniçal.

Four ambulances, two extrication vehicles and two self-commands from the Firefighters Sapadores de Santa Cruz and the Municipal Firefighters of Machico were sent to the scene, and almost two dozen crew.

The victims, apparently slightly injured, were initially transported to the emergency room of the Machico Health Center. However, two of the injured adults were referred to the Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

Circulation in the northern lane of VR1 was restricted.

