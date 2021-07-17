According to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, on the 20th of July (Tuesday) an ‘Open Day’ dedicated to the AstraZeneca vaccine will take place at the Funchal Vaccination Center (Madeira Tecnopolo).

All citizens, residents of RAM, aged 18 years or over, and who have not yet been vaccinated against covid-19, can go to Madeira Tecnopolo, between 9 am and 6 pm, and have their vaccine.

The vaccination process is simple and does not require advance booking.

I believe the Region has 6000 vaccines, so 3000 residents can be vaccinated.

If further clarification is required, interested parties should contact the vaccination hotline (800 210 263).

From Diário Notícias