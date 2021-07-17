The brother of Michal Kozek, the Pole who disappeared during a trail training session in the mountains of Calheta, has traveled around 85 kilometers each day in search of clues that could lead to his whereabouts. The Polish indicates that he has no expected date of return.

“I’m planning not to return until I’ve found my brother”, says Christopher Kozek to Diário Notícias, with whom he shared the paths traveled in recent days. Just last Thursday, he walked about 85 kilometers.

“The wife and children will return this Saturday to Switzerland, where they live”, he confirmed, explaining that they are small children and that, therefore, they need another type of support, more familiar.

From Diário Notícias

A sad fact that he might have to come to the conclusion the body might not be found. Everything from helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, thermal cameras have been used, and we all know how dense the vegetation can be in these areas, plus it seems he was wearing dark clothes.

The German who went missing on new years eve, and never found, was believed to be wearing a red jacket, and even that didn’t help with the searches.