Man arrested for drug cultivation in Santo António

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Public Security Police, following a house search in Santo António.

This after the PSP detected a space in his house that was used as a greenhouse for growing narcotic plants.

The police said in a statement that they managed to seize 1.6 kg of a narcotic substance called Liamba, enough to prepare 667 individual doses, 24 cannabis plants, 1 precision scale and various tools/materials used to create the said greenhouse. , as well as 530 euros in cash, presumably from drug trafficking.

As for the detainee, he was brought to court, and the measure of Term of Identity and Residence was applied to him.

From Diário Notícias

